Funeral notice: Alice Ross Sep 3, 2023

A funeral service for Alice Ann (French) Ross will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 9, 2023, at Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. A reception will follow at the church.
