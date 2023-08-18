A funeral service for Jonathan E. Cummings was held at 1 p.m. Aug. 16, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Retired Master Trooper James Boccaccio officiated the service.
The selected music was “Amazing Grace” as performed by Carrie Underwood, “Joy to the World” as performed by Three Dog Night and “The Last Farewell” as performed by Roger Whittaker.
Retired Sgt. Major David Long gave the eulogy, and Mr. Cummings’ daughter Kacey shared some memories.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Cummings II, Leonard Wilkening, Bob Rann, Don DeLorme, Jimmy Tidwell, Jim Boccaccio, John Price and Dave Long.
Honorary pallbearers were Scott Ebersole, Keith Franklin, DJ Miracle, Edward Cummings, Tom Weiland and Sterling Thew.
Following the funeral service a committal service was held at 2:15 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista with a presentation of the Colorado state flag by Troop 2A of the Colorado State Patrol.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
