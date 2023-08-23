Funeral services for Marianne Webb were held at 2 p.m. Aug. 18, 2023, at Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida.
The Rev. Melissa Roberts George officiated the service.
Musician Dr. Yufen Chou performed "Who Are These Like Stars Appearing,” "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God" and "Time to Say Goodby.”
Memories of Mrs. Webb were shared by her son Rob Webb, and special thank yous were shared by her other son, Bill Webb.
Pallbearers were Rob Webb, Bill Webb, Mark Thonhoff, Bob Rich, Phil Mason and Tony Mader. Honorary pallbearers were David Johnson and Tom Malone.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
