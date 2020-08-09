Anthony and Virginia Vigil
Graveside services for Anthony and Virginia Vigil were held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Members of the VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League held their traditional flag presentation and “Taps” was played.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.