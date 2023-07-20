A memorial service for Mary Louise Holmes, 74, who died July 14, 2023, will be held at 1 p.m.
July 22, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Immediately following the service there will be a celebration of life from 5 p.m. through the evening at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chaffee County Court Appointed Special Advocate or The Alliance.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
