Funeral services for Jerome H. “Jerry” Wassel were held at 11 a.m. May 11, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
The Rev. Tom Abbott and the Rev. Hilary Downs co-officiated the service.
Daphne Chick provided the opening prayer.
Musician Liz Riley performed “I Got Dreams,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away.”
Danny Stotler provided the eulogy.
Pallbearers were Danny Stotler, Aaron Kelso, Rudy Martinez, Rich Drobny, Shane Martin, Ron Carpenter, Sid Glovan and Jeremi Crites.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery where members of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 held their traditional burial service.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Marine Corps League conducted their traditional flag presentation and gun salute and played taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
