Funeral Mass for Anne Marie Lippert was held at 11 a.m. Aug. 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams celebrated the Mass and led the recitation of the holy rosary that began at 10:30 am.
Music selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “Ave Maria” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” performed by organist Anna Hargis and soloist Jennifer Scanga.
Mrs. Lippert’s granddaughter Lauren Lippert gave the eulogy.
Pallbearers were Steve Lippert, Tim Lippert, Jeff Lippert, Evan Lippert, Grant Lippert and James Minor.
Following the funeral Mass a committal service was held at noon in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
