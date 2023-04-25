Funeral services for Matthew Joseph Savoren were held at 11 a.m. April 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams officiated the Mass.
Organist and vocalist Judy Bullen performed “On Eagles Wings,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Saints of God” and “May the Road Rise Up.”
Readings were given by Lacee Trusty and Kayla Miller.
Pallbearers were Gary Savoren, Tom Foreman, Wes McKenzie, Marcus Trusty, Jordan Miller and Mike Vlietstra.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
A luncheon was later held at St. Joseph Parish Center gym.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
