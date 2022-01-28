Funeral services for Jimmy Eugene James were held at 11 a.m. Jan. 24, 2022, at the Grace Church.
The Rev. Chuck Surface officiated the service.
Musical selections were “House of the Rising Sun,” “I Can Only Imagine” and “Rocky Mountain High.”
Memories were shared by Mr. James’ daughter Kasey Ogden and grandson Chance Ogden.
Logan Tidwell played the bagpipes.
Pallbearers were Chance Ogden, Blake Ogden, Clay Ogden, Rob Martellaro, Mike Trantham and Justin Martinez.
Honorary pallbearers were Randy Danforth, Sid Glovan, Frank Guccione, Ken Teter and Randy Carricato.
The procession to Fairview Cemetery was escorted by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Salida Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.
At the cemetery, members of law enforcement honored Mr. James with an “end of watch” or last call.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.