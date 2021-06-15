A celebration of life for Ada Jane Holman-Vaupel will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20, 2021, at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs.
A potluck dinner will be included in the event, for which meat will be provided. All friends and family are welcome.
