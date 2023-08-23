A celebration of life for Jerry Ray Henderson was held at 2 p.m. Aug. 19, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Nate Potter officiated the service.
Musical selections were "He Did Not Have to Be," "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and "Walk of Life.”
A tribute to Mr. Henderson was given by his stepson Doug Bess. Other family members and friends shared memories, and a video tribute was put together by his granddaughter Danielle Potter.
Honorary pallbearers were all of his grandchildren.
Members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League conducted their traditional flag presentation and taps was played.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
