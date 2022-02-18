Funeral services for Joseph “Cary” Carricato will take place at noon March 14, 2022, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs.
A celebration of his life and reception will immediately follow at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. U.S. 85/87 in Fountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.