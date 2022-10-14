Mass of Christian burial was celebrated for Barbara Kurtz on Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams officiated.
The eulogy was read by her cousin Rick Carroll.
Judy Bullen played a selection of religious music, and Matthew Kurtz performed an original song, accompanied on guitar by his father, Mike Kurtz, a nephew of Mrs. Kurtz.
A procession of flowers was taken to the altar by her granddaughters Rianne Clair, Kendra Padilla and Brittany Russell and great-grandchildren Tayler and Tyson Clair.
Pallbearers were her three grandsons, Joshua and Jordan Russell and Bridger Kurtz.
Interment of ashes was at Fairview Cemetery next to her husband and son.
