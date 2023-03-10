Benjamin Ralph Coscarella, 81, died March 2, 2023, following a brief stay at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Oct. 16, 1941, at the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Hospital in Salida to Margaret and Ralph Coscarella.
He grew up in Nathrop on the family ranch until he was 14, when the family moved to Salida.
He graduated from Salida High School and at age 17 entered the U.S. Air Force and became a Russian interpreter stationed in Turkey.
He remained in the Air Force for five years, through the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After returning home from the service, he lived in Denver where he met his future wife, Ellaine.
The couple was married July 25, 1969.
Together they started a family, then moved back to Salida in 1976.
Mr. Coscarella worked as a crane operator in Denver until transferring to Salida.
Upon transferring to Salida, he worked as a hydro mechanic at the hydro plant in Maysville.
He worked for Public Service for 35 years.
Friends and family said Mr. Coscarella was an energy in the community, coaching various sports and serving as an umpire for softball and baseball games for 15 years.
He was elected to two terms on Salida City Council and later served as mayor of Salida for two years, which was his proudest achievement.
His interests included spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening and woodworking.
He also liked to solve problems by invention, from tools to furniture, and his family said he was a “handyman extraordinaire” – a true jack of all trades.
Friends and family said he never knew a stranger and touched the lives of those he came in contact with.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Colleen (Corey)Doss and Carrie (Buel) Mattix; and grandchildren, Lainey Doss, Cordell Doss, Ryus Mattix, Fletcher Mattix and Jarrek Mattix.
No formal services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to a favorite charity or plant a tree.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.