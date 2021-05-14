Shirley M. English, 95, of Pierre, South Dakota, died Nov. 17, 2020, at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
She was born Nov. 22, 1924, in Elkton, South Dakota, to Theodore W. and Amalia (Giertz) Stolley, the seventh of eight children.
She lived in Elkton, Montrose, and Hartford, South Dakota.
In 1929 the family moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She attended elementary school at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
She graduated and was confirmed in 1938.
She attended Washington High School in Sioux Falls, graduating in 1943, and began her employment at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
She continued her telephone career at Pacific Bell in San Diego and Los Angeles, California, and later at Mountain Bell in Denver.
In 1945 she married Marvin Conklin.
She married George A. English in 1971 at Wheatridge Lutheran Church in Wheatridge.
After retirement the Englishes moved to Salida.
Soon after Mr. English’s death, she returned to her home state of South Dakota, living in Rapid City and then Pierre, where she was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Marvin Conklin and George English; seven siblings; a grandson; two nephews; and son-in-law James Peery.
Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Peery of Middleburg, Florida, and Char (Jim) Russell of Pierre; son, Greg Dircks of Middleburg; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Her memorial celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. May 17, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m. May 20, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Endowment Fund or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were with Feigum Funeral Home of Pierre.
Condolences may be offered at www.feigumfh.com or mailed in care of Char Russell, 157 Islay Ave., Fort Pierre, SD 57532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.