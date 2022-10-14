Johnny Moody, 74, died Oct. 9, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He was born Jan. 26, 1948, to Hurchell Moody and Florence Switzer, the youngest of four children.
He lived in Salida for a time and graduated from Salida High School.
As a young man he joined the U.S. Navy and became a boiler tech second class on the USS Oriskany.
He worked for and retired from the City of Albuquerque as a boiler inspector.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Norma Farley; and brother, Robert Moody.
Survivors include his son, Kirk (Yvonne) Moody; grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Savannah, Maryn and Ariana; sister Bonnie Blobaum; sister-in-law, Susan Moody; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Colorado.
Arrangements were with Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque.
