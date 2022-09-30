Dwight N. Abbott, 92, formerly of Salida and Moffat, died Sept. 22, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Nebraska to Clair and Marie (Stalder) Abbott.
Mr. Abbott enjoyed woodworking, music and elk hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Chrystal Knape.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Abbott; children, Edwin Dayle (Carol) Abbott, Michael (Mary) Abbott, Sharon (Ed) Gillespie and Roy (Stacy) Abbott; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen and no services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
