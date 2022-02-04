Joan Mildred Buehler, 87, died Jan. 17, 2022.
She was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Capt. Clifford and Mary MacLean.
She had a brother, Dave.
She was part of a close Coast Guard family.
She was a dancer and swimmer and was active in tennis and ice skating.
She began pursuing a career as a choral director and was interested in music therapy when she met U.S. Navy ROTC candidate William Stuart Buehler as a student at the University of Michigan.
She spoke of almost falling over at first sight, liked his maturity and noticed his artwork on his dormitory windows.
The couple was married Sept. 22, 1956.
Her husband was commissioned as a lieutenant (junior grade) in the Navy and sent to California.
Friends and family said she served with strength alongside him as a Navy wife for the next 20 years.
Their travels sent them to remote Navy bases including the Philippines and Hawaii.
Friends and family said she enjoyed the time with her young family.
Later, she returned to school with a goal to become a family counselor but sacrificed that when her daughter became overwhelmed at college and instead supported her.
Mrs. Buehler spent her golden years supporting her husband’s metaphysical work, helping with workshops and entertaining guests.
Friends and family said she will always be remembered and cherished as a beautiful, loving, mother who was devoted to her husband and family.
They said she guided and gave strength to her family with wisdom and a joyful spirit and genuinely cared about others, thinking of them first and making a friend wherever she went.
They said Mrs. Buehler was romantic and childlike, with a love for animals and nature, and she lives in the hearts of her friends, family and her children.
Survivors include her sons, John “Jack” Buehler, Ronald Paul Buehler and Mark David (Mary Anne) Buehler; sister-in-law, Judy MacLean; nephew, David Bruce MacLean; niece, Kari Lynn Torpey; grandchildren, Joseph, Jesse, Aaron, Brett, Christie, Derek and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Sam, Eli and Olivia.
Her memorial service, to be held at Crestone Baptist Church, will be announced in the beginning of March.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
