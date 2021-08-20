Judith Marie Hommertzheim Moore died April 11, 2019, at her home following a brief battle with cancer.
Friends and family said she is dearly missed.
A celebration of her life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021, at the Rotary Scout Hut in Riverside Park.
