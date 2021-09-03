Viola Pearl Hardy, 78, of Buena Vista died Aug. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Washington state to Otis and Mary Paulsell.
She met her husband, Howard Hardy, in Tacoma, Washington, and they were married Nov. 9, 1961.
Mrs. Hardy became a baker and worked for the Pine Tree Apple Orchard in Dellwood, Minnesota.
She moved to Buena Vista in 2003.
Mrs. Hardy was a member of Grace Church.
Her favorite hobby was sewing and she was a member of the Grace Church Sewing Group.
Mrs. Hardy was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her children, Angel Hardy and Robert Hardy (Laura Perry); and her Havanese poodle mix, Maddie.
Her memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021, at Grace Church, 203 W. Main St., Buena Vista.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glen Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
