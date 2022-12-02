Jean Readon Magnuson, 87, a lifelong Salida resident, died Nov. 26, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Salida to Hollis and Iverne (Haus) Heister.
She graduated from Salida High School in 1953.
While attending Salida High School, she, her twin sister Arlen and younger sister Lynn (Ticky) sang three-part harmony, with her singing lead.
They performed in the Spartan Sparkles every year they were in high school.
Their three-part harmony was so beautiful that they were approached by a talent agent from Radio City Music Hall who wanted them to return to Chicago with him.
Their father did not want his daughters going to Chicago.
Her first husband, Jimmie L. Swisher, was killed in a car accident in 1974. She later married Robert Stephen Magnuson and were together until his death from a motorcycle accident.
She worked for Swift News Agency for 15 years.
She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Salida and a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
Mrs. Magnuson was an accomplished pianist, but her true passion was the guitar, and she performed at various venues in Salida, playing and singing with bands for dances, weddings and more.
She also sang in her church choir and often sang solos or duets with her twin sister for weddings, memorial services and church, after the death of her younger sister.
She and her twin also performed for the Salida Booster Club of the Arts’ “A Tribute Show for the John Held Auditorium of Salida High School” in April 2012.
Over the years, she visited many of her family and friends who were living in the local nursing home, never missing a week to drop by and say hi.
Friends and family said her love for her daughters, family and friends was infectious, and her love for her four daughters was everlasting.
All of her daughters, Dawn, Keri, Shelley and Brenda Swisher, live in Salida and were very close to their mother.
Mrs. Magnuson also had a special love for animals of all kinds, from her rescues of cats and dogs to her ducks who were rescued from the mountains in a big snowstorm. She had those ducks for years.
She saved a Shetland pony who was to be put down, and for awhile he lived in her backyard until a pasture was found for him. He lived to be a ripe old age.
Mrs. Magnuson was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; second husband; brother Hollis “Chico”; sister-in-law Opal Heister; twin sister, Arlen; brother-in-law Calvin Carothers; sister Lynn “Ticky”; brother-in-law Charles “Punky” Bell; son-in-law, Vern Kelso; grandson Justin Martinez; granddaughter Mandy Stotler; great-granddaughter Marissa Stotler; and great-grandson Mason Stotler.
Survivors include her daughters, Dawn (Jerry) Wassel of Salida, Keri Kelso of Salida, Shelley Swisher-Frasl of Salida and Brenda (Rudy) Martinez of Salida; stepdaughter, Cindy Torres of Denver; grandchildren Aaron (Wendy) Keslo of Buena Vista, Jeremi Crites of Moffat, Danny (Niki) Stotler of Salida, Readon (Felix) Lucero of Salida, Joseph (Marci) Martinez of Salida, Katrina (Josh) Martinez of Salida and Crystal (Dustin) Hapl of Salida; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society or First Presbyterian Church of Salida through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
