A celebration of life for Wilma Szymanski will take place at 11 a.m. April 23, 2022, at Salida Elks Lodge, 148 E. Second St.
Sharing of memories, lunch and music will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to write a brief memory of Mrs. Szymanski and take it the event to share or leave for the family to use for a memory book for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anyone who cannot attend may mail their memory to Joyce Garcia, P.O. Box 698, Aztec, NM 87410.
