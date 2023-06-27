Paul Warren Martz, 76, of Poncha Springs died June 18, 2023, in his home in the presence of his children and brother, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Sept. 25, 1946, in the Naval Hospital in San Diego, California, to David Warren Martz and Kathryn Bernice Martz.
He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Anaheim, California.
He graduated from Savanna High School in Anaheim in 1964.
Mr. Martz was an exploration geologist, outdoorsman and freelance writer.
He received his bachelor of science and master of science degrees in geology in 1968 and 1970 respectively from the University of California Davis.
Mr. Martz worked for several major American and Australian exploration companies, including Phelps Dodge, Jododex, Gulf Minerals and Anaconda, hunting ore deposits during the 1970s and 1980s.
He moved to Chaffee County in 1986 as owner of Shavano Glass and Engines and continued to work as a consulting geologist as owner of Headwaters Geological Consulting, most recently for Marengo Mining Ltd.
His 50 years of geologic explorations took him all over the contiguous United States, as well as Alaska, Canada, Australia, Turkey and Papua New Guinea.
He was twice married, including to Della Louise Martz, the mother of his children.
Mr. Martz occasionally wrote to local periodicals to comment on economic, political and scientific issues under the pseudonym Clay Warren.
He was an outspoken advocate of strengthening the American economy by developing our mining resources and believed that meteorite impacts were a significant driving force in geology.
Friends and family said they will remember him as broadly educated, adventurous, intellectually creative, outgoing, loud, opinionated, politically right of center and always willing to offer help to friends and family.
Mr. Martz was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Amy and Jeffrey; grandchildren, Deja, Emmanuel, Angela, and Elijah; younger siblings, Steven, Bruce and Linda; nieces, Eleanor and Eileen; and a grand-niece, Aurelia.
He was cremated at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
There are no immediate plans for a funeral or memorial, but his family and friends will organize a memorial service in the near future.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
