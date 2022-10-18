Robert A. Schroeder, 73, of Salida died Oct. 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1949, in David City, Nebraska, to Wilber and Mildred (Mathey) Schroeder.
After graduating from David City High School in 1967, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agronomy.
He then served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan, where he served as a military policeman.
Mr. Schroeder moved to Colorado and worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in Kremling, Alamosa and Salida.
He was also employed by Monarch Mountain ski area, worked on a ranch near Salida and most recently was employed at Merrifield’s Nursery in Buena Vista.
Survivors include his sisters, Sharon (Garry) Joecks of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and Cynthia (Michael) Wollman of Abingdon, Maryland; two nephews; four nieces; 11 grandnephews; and four grandnieces.
His memorial service will be held at a future date in David City.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
