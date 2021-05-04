Sally J. Gillespie, 80, of Howard, died April 30, 2021.
She was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Englewood to Howard and Zelma Lindsay and was raised in Peetz.
She married Bob Gillespie May 26, 1958, Memorial Day, in Howard.
Together the Gillespies resided and raised their family in the community.
Friends and family said Mrs. Gillespie was a loving and devoted mother of three sons and beloved grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
They said she is remembered for her love of music and God-given talent to sing and play the piano.
Mrs. Gillespie sang and played piano in her community for many years, taught music at Cotopaxi High School and in the Howard and Coaldale community
They said she so dearly loved the community which has been richly blessed by her beautiful gift.
She worked for 34 years for Dr. V. Michael Barkett in Salida.
The Gillespies spent many vacations camping with their sons and family in Saguache Park.
She enjoyed family picnics and hosting many holiday and Sunday family dinners in their home.
Friends and family said Mrs. Gillespie loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
They said, influenced by her Grandma Sarah’s commitment to the Lord throughout her childhood she accepted Him as her personal savior in 1958.
She is preceded in death by a brother; two sisters; and a grandson.
Survivors include her husband of Howard; sons Russ (Rayann) Gillespie, Mark (Carla) Gillespie and Don (Tara) Gillespie; and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private memorial picnic will be held by family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Mrs. Gillespie and her family can be made to Howard Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 154, Howard, CO 81233.
Arrangments were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.