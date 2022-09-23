Charles A. “Punky” Bell, 86, died Sept. 18, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born April 15, 1936, to Charles and Martha Bell.
He grew up in Salida, then spent two years in the U.S. Army as an electrician specialist stationed at Camp Murray in Tacoma, Washington.
After an honorable discharge, he returned to Salida and married Lynne “Ticky” Heister on July 8, 1963.
The couple remained in Salida and raised their two boys.
Friends and family said Mr. and Mrs. Bell were well known for their incredible dancing and would stop people in their tracks just to watch them.
They said Mr. Bell also had an infectious laugh, a wonderful personality and was loved by all who met him.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time at his cabin, ATV riding and just hanging out with family and friends.
He also loved being part of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, of which was a lifetime member.
He participated in most of the Elks’ activities and programs, including hoop shoots and soccer kick challenges, fundraisers, haunted houses and booths set up in the park at craft fairs.
He was also an avid woodworker and enjoyed making things for the Elks Lodge, family and friends.
In his later years, he developed a love for puzzles and would spend hours on them, both regular and 3-D styles.
In 1998, after the death of his wife, he moved to Cañon City to be near family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Survivors include his sons, Gordon (Marsha) Bell of Cañon City and Arlo Bell of Cañon City; grandchildren, Nikki, Andrew, Brendon, Jesse and Jaden Bell; brother, Clarence Bell of Mountain Home, Idaho; sisters, Marlene Stoessel of Englewood and Charlene Bell of Colorado Springs; sister-in-law, Readon Magneson of Salida; dear friend of many years, Sharon Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 15, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery. Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 officers will perform the lodge graveside service. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the lodge, 148 E. Second St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elks Lodge of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
