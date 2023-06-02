Dennis “Fish” Fischer, 76, of Nathrop died May 27, 2023, of pulmonary complications.
He was born on June 10, 1946, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Mr. Fischer served as a medic in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
His family said he was well known for his music, poetry and hosting the best barn dances this side of the Mississippi.
He is credited for starting the Christmas Parade and Wagon Train in Buena Vista.
His family said his many contributions to the community will be long remembered, and their “sweet cowboy” will live in their hearts forever.
Survivors include his wife, Claudia Roberts; children, Tony Fischer, Dan O’Rell (Lynne Wasinger) and David Brin (Adrienne Brin); grandchildren, Robin Brin, Maddie O’Rell, Gianna Brin, Nick Fischer and Daniel O’Rell; niece, Marlene Gamroth; and nephew, Bill Rommel.
His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. June 18, 2023, at 13075 County Road 270, Nathrop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
