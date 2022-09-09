Richard Wayne Bundrick, 66, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, died Aug. 25, 2022, in Inola, Oklahoma.
He was born April 22, 1956, in Würzburg, Germany, to Harry Edward Bundrick and Callie White Bundrick.
After graduating from Fayetteville High School, he became a member of the Merchant Marine.
He went to the University of Arkansas and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and management.
Mr. Bundrick worked as a stockbroker for A.G. Edwards from 1982 until 1996.
He married Jennifer Curtner on May 10, 1984, in Fayetteville.
The Bundricks formed C&B Land and Cattle Company in 1996. It is still in operation today.
Mr. Bundrick loved spending time in the Rockies and considered Salida his second home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fuzzy Bundrick; and sister Sandy Bundrick. His faithful dog and best friend, Chaco, died with him.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Caleb (Lacey) Bundrick of Fayetteville and Jacob (Olivia) Bundrick of Conway, Arkansas; daughter, Kathryn (Ethan) Nicholson of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Madilyn Bundrick; and sister Cathy Bundrick (Pat) Hall.
His memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club or Chaffee County Search and Rescue.
Arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bernafuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.