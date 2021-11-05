Mary A. Maestas, 84, of Salida died Oct. 28, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 26, 1937, in El Rito, New Mexico, to Ben and Delia (Jaramillo) Archuletta.
She graduated from Salida High School in 1956.
Friends and family said she was a very loving mother and hardworking woman and did aerobics until she was 70.
They said she was a great cook, enjoyed being outside and loved working on her yard.
She enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos.
A longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, her favorite Roman Catholic devotional tradition was Holy Hour every Wednesday.
Mrs. Maestas was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dora Gardunio.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Ralph; children, Jerry Maestas of Thornton, Edward Maestas of Salida and Richard Maestas of Phoenix, Arizona; granddaughter, Xavier (Chris) Maestas of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.