Ronald Dennis Roberts, 71, of Butte, Montana, died April 24, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 26, 1950, at the Denver & Rio Grande Hospital in Salida to Robert Walter Roberts and Bettye Ann Roberts, who made their home in Fairplay.
He graduated from South Park High School in Fairplay in 1969. He then attended Denver Automotive and Diesel College in Denver, graduating on March 5, 1971.
Mr. Roberts married Vickie Jo Curry on May 27, 1972, in Fairplay.
They had two sons, Rex Shane Roberts and Ronald Walter Roberts.
He worked construction with his dad and was a mechanic, owning and operating Park Motor Company in Fairplay.
The family moved to Salida in 1987, and Mr. Roberts opened Ron’s Super Lube.
Mr. and Mrs. Roberts moved to Howard in 2005 and purchased a motel, R & R Lineshacks, which they sold and then retired to Butte in 2012.
Mr. Roberts loved to hunt, fish, picnic and explore the Rocky Mountains. He liked to play pool when he was younger and enjoyed playing cards.
He enjoyed raising and showing rabbits as a family hobby, and his rabbit Lucky won Best of Breed at the National Western Stock Show.
Mr. Roberts became a member of the Odd Fellows in 1984. He also served on the Fairplay Town Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rex Roberts; niece Caroline Anderson; in-laws, Mark and Beverly Curry; and grandparents.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Shane Roberts (Margaret Bessey) of Howard and Ronald (Kelley) Roberts of Butte; grandchildren, Rex (Erica) Roberts of Absarokee, Montana, Lane Roberts of Cañon City and Raven, Razor and Isabella Roberts of Butte; great-grandchildren Kade Roberts and Waylon Roberts of Absarokee; step-great-grandchildren Miles and Wesley of Absarokee; sisters, Nancy (John) Anderson of Lakewood and Janette Roberts of Billings, Montana; brother-in-law Bob (Gladys) Branson of Anaconda, Montana; sisters-in-law Debra (Robert) McMurry of Butte and Gwen Musselman of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law Mark Curry of Salida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of his life will take place later in Fairplay.
Memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society at ark.valley.org/donate or P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Arrangements were with Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Butte.
Online condolences may be offered at https://buttefuneralhome.com/.
