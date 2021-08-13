Janice Elaine Moore-Ferguson, 77, of Howard died June 6, 2021, in Colorado Springs from infection.
She was born June 16, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, to Corwin Leroy Moore and Kathleen Mary (Sadler) Moore.
Ms. Moore-Ferguson was most often seen working with horses and kids at her home in Howard or helping people at Dragonfly Gifts in Salida. She also had a weekly radio show, “Native American Music Hour,” on KHEN for many years.
She loved horses, Native American culture, coffee, visiting with friends and driving in the mountains.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lynne; and granddaughter Tara.
Survivors include her son, George Alonzo; daughters, Rebecca Kathleen (Mark Watson), Hope (Jeff Klink) and Deborah (Tom Artuch); grandchildren Kathleen “Kaytee,” Emily, Brent, Iain, Connor and Quinn; great-grandsons, Jesse and Blake; nieces, Michelle and Carol Anne; and friends Bobbi, Elayna, Margo, Jamie, Myles and many others.
At her request, there will be no memorial or funeral, but the family asks that any memories or pictures of her “crazy fun-loving spirit” be posted on her Facebook page.
Dragonfly Gifts, 221 F St. in Salida, is accepting memorial donations.
Arrangements were with Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs.
