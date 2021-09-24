Jack R. Shields, 79, of Howard died Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Colorado to Woodrow and Buddie Shields.
Mr. Shields enjoyed his cutting horses, ranching and farming but most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a son, Justin Shields.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Shields; sons Kyle (Kim) Shields, Clint (Courtney) Shields, Chris Kennedy and Steve (Barbara) Kennedy; and five grandchildren.
His memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
