Kris Kay Sullivan, 77, died Jan. 19, 2023, of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Weir City, Kansas, the youngest of three children born to Chris Ohmseider and Lilly (Harris) Ohmseider.
She had many scholastic accomplishments along with talents such as music, beauty pageants and skeet shooting, to name a few.
She married Richard Sullivan on April 28, 1964, and they had four children, twins Kirstin and Kimberli, Richard “Sean” and Darci.
Mrs. Sullivan was a homemaker, property manager, Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce director and Williamsburg town clerk.
Family and friends said her greatest accomplishment was her family, whom she was proud of.
They said she was always a greatly respected friend and asset to any community she lived in, and she was beautiful inside and out, with an infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Kimberli; and brother, Bill Ohmseider.
Survivors include her sister, Martha Baker; children Kirstin Linza (Dutch Conley), Sean (Joanna) Sullivan and Darci (Brad) Lambert; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim and Saundy Sullivan and JoAnn Handley; grandchildren, John and Amber Linza, Reilly and Bo Smith, Dalton Lambert, Brady Lambert, Tim Sullivan, Jasmine Phares and Whaylen Phares; great-grandsons, Jeremiah Linza, Penn Linza and Bennett Smith; many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her adopted family at Hildebrand Care Center.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Williamsburg Town Hall at a later date.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.holtfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Kris-Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.