Edward Francis Jacobs, 79, of Buena Vista died Sept. 26, 2022, at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born June 17, 1943, to Geraldine and Francis Jacobs.
He grew up in Salida and graduated from Salida High School.
Mr. Jacobs lived in Buena Vista for 25 years, where he and his wife, Claudia, owned and operated a local business.
Friends and family said his charm, smile and wit brightened their days, and he was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Jacobs was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Kenny Jacobs.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years; brother Jim (Cheryl) Jacobs; daughters, Jerri (Chuck) Mason and Katy (Dennis) Jones; sons, Timothy (Jan) Jacobs and Terry (Dina) Jacobs; grandchildren, Jason (Mai), Sydni, Dean, Michael, Andie and Jack; and great-grandson, Enoch.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
