Dr. Ide Peebles Trotter, Jr., 90, died April 4, 2023.
He was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Columbia, Missouri, to Dr. Ide P. Trotter, Sr. and Lena Ann Breeze Trotter.
He grew up in Texas, where, at age 9, he professed faith in Jesus Christ in the First Baptist Church of Bryan, Texas.
He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, where he played football, graduated as salutatorian and was class president.
He studied chemical engineering at Texas A&M, where he was a member of the Fish Drill Team, served in Student Senate where he was secretary and president, was selected Outstanding Sophomore in the Corps of Cadets and was Corps chaplain, served on the Corps staff and attended Aggie Christian Fellowship.
He also rediscovered Luella Haupt, whom he’d known as a child, and they married in 1956.
He graduated valedictorian with both a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army and a National Science Foundation Fellowship to attend Princeton University.
He completed his doctorate at Princeton and worked in research for Humble Oil and Refining Co. until he completed his Army service. Following service in the Chemical Corps School in Fort McClellan, Alabama, he returned to Humble in Baytown, Texas.
The Trotters were members of First Baptist Church of Baytown, where both taught Sunday school.
At Humble he was on a team that developed the first process computer system in the Standard Oil of New Jersey organization. This led to a year’s loan assignment with Esso Research and Engineering Co. in New Jersey.
The Trotters were part of a mission church established by Madison Baptist Church, where they were members.
He returned to Baytown in his first management assignment.
From there, he moved to Refining Headquarters in Houston, Texas, then Corporate Planning and technical manager and process superintendent in Humble’s refinery at Billings, Montana.
There the family acquired a love of mountains and skiing that continued throughout his life, along with fishing and hunting.
After Humble transitioned to Exxon he moved to higher levels of management, including in New York, Tokyo and Brussels.
In those locations he served as chairman of the deacons of Greenwich Baptist Church, taught adult couples Sunday school class in Tokyo Baptist Church and served as chairman of the board of deacons of the International Baptist Church in Brussels.
He finished his Exxon career as manager of feedstock and energy for Exxon Chemical International.
In 1986, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where he became dean of the College of Management and Free Enterprise and professor of finance at Dallas Baptist University.
They joined First Baptist Church of Dallas, where he served as Sunday School department director and was elected deacon in 1987.
Dr. Trotter was chairman of the Dallas Life Foundation, Dallas’ largest homeless shelter.
The family acquired property near Salida and, when their cabin was completed in 1990, gathered there every summer and almost every other Christmas.
He left DBU in 1990 and established Trotter Capital Management, Inc.
This allowed him time to become involved with an issue of importance to him, the misperceived conflict between science and religion. Serving as spokesman of Texans for Better Science Education since 2002, he was involved in reviews of high school biology textbooks and testified before the State Board of Education.
He also helped establish the Trotter Prize and Endowed Lecture Series at Texas A&M University.
Dr. Trotter was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include his daughters, Ruth (Jim) Penick, Arrenia “Reni” (Randall) Pratt and Catherine “Cathy” Trotter (Kevin) Wilson; grandchildren, Joshua (Natalie) Penick, Daniel Penick, Sarah Penick, Rebecca (Lucas) Lear, Jason Penick, Dale (Melissa) Hunt and children, Ryan Pratt, Elizabeth Pratt, Natalie Pratt, Alexandra Pratt, Peter Wilson, and Josabeth Wilson; and brother, Ben Trotter.
A celebration of his life took place at 1 p.m. April 17, 2023, at First Baptist Church of College Station, Texas.
