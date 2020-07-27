Wesley Harvey Hill, 79, died July 20, 2020.
He was born July 30, 1940 in Tayler Texas to William Henry Hill and Edith Ethelyne (Wood) Hill.
He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston in Houston in 1968.
He married his wife Nancy May 30, 1975, and the family moved to Colleyville, Texas.
Mr. Hill was the broker/owner of Wes Hill Real Estate in Salida for 35 years and was named best Realtor in 2005 and received the 2008 Distinguished Service Award from the Chaffee County Board of Realtors.
This award has only been given 2 times in the history of the board.
Mr. Hill was recognized for his long term commitment and service to the real estate profession.
He enjoyed horses, golf and country and western dancing.
The Hills were often spotted cutting a rug at one of the many local events or dances.
Friends and family said he was known for his straight forward and honest approach which was sometimes abrupt and all always right to the point.
They said you always knew exactly where you stood with Wes and everyone appreciated that.
Those that knew him well were able to see the big old teddy bear and loving spirit which remained with him until his final days they said.
Friends and family said he was a loving husband and the father of four children.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Bonnie Hill, Ray Hill, Jean Powers and Shirleen Friery.
Survivors include his wife; his children Vicki Hill, Kathy Wagoner, Gary Shuford, and Danny Shuford; grandchildren Marisa Shaw, Amber Sowell, Aaron Pope and Grey Wagoner; grandchildren Audrey Sowell, Addison Sowell, Liam Sowell, Brodan Wagoner, Emory Wagoner and Rory Wagoner; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held in the fall of 2020 at a place yet to be determined.
Arrangements were with Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa.
Online condolences may be offered at RogersFunerals.com
