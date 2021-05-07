William Lee “Bill” Nelson, 86, long-time resident of Buena Vista, died April 30, 2021 at his home.
He was born June 6, 1934, in Mancos to Thomas and Laura Nelson.
He attended grade school in Leadville and the Maysville country school.
Many of his later growing-up years were spent on ranches in the Salida area.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1952.
Mr. Nelson enlisted in the Navy, serving honorably from January 1953 to January 1957.
Most of that time was spent on a ship in the Pacific during the Korean War.
He returned to Salida where he met and married Nancy Henderson. They were married July 4, 1957.
Mr. Nelson worked at the Climax mine at that time.
The couple’s first child, Sheryl, was born in Salida.
Cindie and Steve followed, being born in Grants, New Mexico, where Mr. Nelson worked in the uranium mine.
After a short stint mining in Butte, Montana, the family returned to Chaffee County to settle in Buena Vista in 1963.
Mr. Nelson operated a service station where Biggies is now before going to work at the Buena Vista Reformatory.
He retired after 30 years from the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
He and his wife then enjoyed retirement while continuing their involvement in the community.
When his children were younger, he coached little league and softball.
He was active in service organizations and served a term as a town trustee.
As a member of the Lions Club, he helped to bring the Health Fair to Buena Vista.
He served one term as King Leo. During his years as a Lion, the Lions Club hosted the Buena Vista Stampede Rodeo, which was the main summer event in Buena Vista.
Many hours of work all through the year went into the preparations for the rodeo and accompanying dance and parade. He loved the rodeo.
When the Lions no longer did the rodeo, the American Legion, of which he was also a member, took it over so his involvement continued.
As long as health permitted he was active in the American Legion and served as post commander and was a favorite Bingo caller.
Friends and family said he didn’t wait for others to do things. He got his hands dirty and worked hard at whatever needed done.
He and his wife, with many others, were involved in the construction of the Buena Vista Golf Course.
Upon his retirement, he had more time to devote to others, but also to enjoy life.
The Nelsons spent several winters at Lake Havasu with family and friends.
He enjoyed boating, water skiing, golfing and camping, among other activities.
Family was important to Bill. Friends and family said he was a loving and devoted husband and father and “Poppy” was adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The many dogs and cats he had spoiled and pampered over the years were family, too.
Friends and family said they will treasure memories of him as a truly decent, kind and generous man who will be missed greatly and who they are fortunate to have known and loved.
Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents; sister Tina Foster; brother Jack Nelson; grandson Chad Swisher; all of his aunts and uncles, and all but two cousins. He was the last surviving male of his generation in the Nelson family.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years; daughters Sheryl (Mark) Dusenbery and Cindie (Ed) Swisher; and son Steve (Cathy) Nelson, all of Buena Vista; nine surviving grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. May 7 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
