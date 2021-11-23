Former Salida resident Carlos A. Archuleta, 69, of Pueblo died Nov. 10, 2021.
Mr. Archuleta worked at Climax Mine underground, as a route salesman for Holsum Breads, was a painter and a drywaller and finally worked for and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe on the rail gangs.
His family said he loved sharing his faith with all around him and was an integral part of the ministries of his church, working in the nursery, volunteering with Care and Share and assisting in Kids Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maria Archuleta; former spouse, Shirley Sanchez; and sister Cecelia Tapia.
Survivors include his children, Anita (Richard) Griego of Leadville and Elena (Frank) Solis of Pueblo; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Mike (Arlene) Salazar, Pauline Wagner, Jerry Archuleta, Josie Delmonico and Julian Salazar.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, 2021, at Praise Assembly of God Church, 2000 Troy Ave., Pueblo.
Inurnment will follow at noon at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo.
Arrangements are with Romero Family Funeral Home in Pueblo.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Carlos-Archuleta/.
