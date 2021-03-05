Salida native Christopher “Chris” Ordaz, 53, died Feb. 25, 2021, at home following a short illness.
He was born May 31, 1967, in Salida to John and Joanna Ordaz.
He was born and raised in Salida, graduating from Salida High School in 1985.
During high school he was a lifeguard at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
He worked at Real American T-shirt for several years after graduating.
Mr. Ordaz had other jobs in Salida that benefited the community he loved.
He was a clerk at Stop-n-Save, delivered for UPS, and specialized in bartending in places around town.
In 1990 he became a father to his first born daughter, Meagan.
Shortly after that, in 1991, his second daughter, Mariah was born. Mr. Ordaz continued to work to support his family.
He enjoyed the outdoors often going hunting with family and close friends.
Friends and family said he liked being with the people he loved.
He was an avid Denver Bronco fan, even when they had a losing season.
He was an active member of the Salida Elks Lodge and became a “Tiler” during his membership.
A member of the Angel of Shavano Car Club, friends and family said his pride and joy, beside his girls, was his baby blue 1967 Cadillac Coupe DeVille. The classic car belonged to his Grandpa Lido and he cherished it. It even won the People’s Choice Award at the local Angel of Shavano Car Show in 2014.
Friends and family said he will be remembered for his big heart, infectious laugh, and bright smile.
They said he was always kind and caring, often going out of his way to say hello or give you a hug.
Mr. Ordaz is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Adelaido and Clara Aragon; and paternal grandparents Joe and Bernie Ordaz.
Survivors include his parents of Salida; daughters, Meagan (Stephen) Meinke of Texas and Mariah Ordaz of Texas; granddaughters Ashlynn and Caroline Meinke and Olivia Watson; sister Jamie (Frank) Giorno; nieces Jessie Giorno of Salida and Gianna Giorno of Durango; nephew Justin Giorno of Durango; great-nephew Cade Neppl of Salida; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to John and Joanna Ordaz who will be setting up savings accounts for Mr. Ordaz’s granddaughters in his memory.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Log on to http://www.lewisandglenn.com to make online condolences.
