Aaron James “Jim” Nelson, 77, died April 30, 2021, of heart problems at his home in California.
He was born July 19, 1943, in Salida, the youngest of eight children of Mabel “Mamie” and Paul Adolph Nelson.
In high school he played football, starting his freshman year. He continued to love football for the rest of his life.
Mr. Nelson came from a family that loved hunting and fishing, and there were many get-togethers with trout or venison as the main course.
He married Jeanne, then the Salida High School librarian, in 1981, and they were married for 40 years.
He joined the Operating Engineers Union and starting operating bulldozers on construction sites around Colorado.
In the mid-1980s they moved to California and enjoyed ocean fishing.
After retiring Mr. Nelson started using a computer and found online forums, where he made friends from around the country.
Survivors include his wife; children, Valerie, Brian, Brent (Donahoo) and John; sister, Judy (Collins); nephew, Paul; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
An online memorial service was held for family and friends around the country.
Murrieta Valley Funeral Home handled the cremation arrangements.
