Theresa Darlene “Toni” Hoffman, 74, died Sept. 8, 2021, following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in 1947 and grew up in Miami Beach, Florida, where she graduated from high school.
She went on to study teaching and worked in Georgia, where she specialized in foreign languages.
In the 1980s she moved to Buena Vista, which she called home.
Ms. Hoffman was a lover of traveling and was passionate about visiting new countries where she would travel the countryside by either bike or hiking.
She was an avid outdoorswoman, enjoying hiking, biking, rafting and cross-country skiing.
Her favorite pastime was spending time with her four-legged children. She devoted countless hours helping dogs and cats in need of homes and was actively involved with Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Survivors include her nephew, Jason Hoffman, and brother, Michael Hoffman.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
