Flora Jane (Gould) Parsons, 78, of Salida died Aug. 27, 2021, in her home.
She was born Nov. 11, 1942, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to James Andrew Gould and Sarah Agnes Gould.
She married Edwin Russell Parsons on June 2, 1961, in Washington, D.C.
She raised her two children in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Gaithersburg, Maryland, before retiring in Tallahassee, Florida, and finally Salida.
After the death of her husband, she found companionship with her partner Jerry Jacobs, who remained by her side until her death.
Mrs. Parsons loved the activities found in Salida, enjoying walking, socializing and playing pickleball with her friends.
Her family said she was a generous individual who was passionate about helping others through volunteering and donations to organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club. She was an active and dedicated member of Salida United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband and brother, James Lowe Gould.
Survivors include her children, Suzanne Tingler and Jeffrey Douglas Parsons; granddaughter, Sunny Meadow Tingler; and great-grandson, Asher James Tingler Reff.
Her memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021, at Salida United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County at https://www.bgcchaffee.org/.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
