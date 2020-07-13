Jane Antoinette Ferraro, age 96, a lifelong resident of Salida, died July 7, 2020 at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born January 31, 1924 in Salida to Federico and Mary (Naples) Provenzano.
She married Robert Santo Ferraro in 1948 in Salida. Mrs. Ferraro was a stay-at-home mom, but also sold Vanda Beauty Counselor Cosmetics for many years as well as later working at Crews-Beggs clothing store in Salida for 24 years.
She dedicated her life to her lifelong church, Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
Mrs. Ferraro was involved in many different organizations including Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, the Bridge Club as well as attending many different social gatherings.
She enjoyed reading, playing the piano and, for many years, playing golf with her husband.
Her family said she was, “A friend to everyone and she loved her children and grandchildren very much and always looked forward to seeing them.” Mrs. Ferraro spent the last three years of her life at the Columbine Manor Care Center where she made an impression on everyone there and they made an impression on her.
Mrs. Ferraro was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Kathy Jameison.
She is survived by her children Sam (Marsha) Ferraro, Michelle (Robert) Winfield, Robert (Jean) Ferraro, Sandy (Joan) Ferraro, Cindy Ferraro, James Ferraro, son-in-law Dave Jameison, 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are planned. Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to Saint Joseph Catholic Church through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
On line condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
