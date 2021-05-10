Paula Elizabeth Snyder, 66, of Salida died April 28, 2021, surrounded by her family
Friends and family said God sent a beautiful rainbow outside her hospital window to welcome her home.
She was born Nov. 18, 1954, in San Diego, California, to Paul and Marguerite Snyder.
When she was 6 her family moved from San Diego to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
After her parents died in 2013 she lived with her sister Charlotte.
In October 2017, they moved to Salida, where Paula lived at the Starpoint E Street Group Home and attended the Starpoint Day Program.
Friends and family said she loved everyone there, all the staff and clients, and they loved and cared for her tirelessly.
Ms. Snyder’s favorite pastime was shopping for books. She was well known at local thrift stores, Caring and Sharing and Salida Regional Library, where the staff, who became friends, helped her buy used books.
She enjoyed talking on the phone, spaghetti, country music (especially Johnny Cash), “Wheel of Fortune,” chewing gum, Elvis Presley, and most of all Jesus.
Friends and family said she was witty, funny and always wanted to be “on the go” and that she lived life to the fullest.
They said you just couldn’t help but fall in love with her — anyone who crossed her path would know that she simply had a way of pulling you into her orbit.
She gave the most enthusiastic greetings, she had a sneaky and surprising sense of humor, she was curious and persistent and engaged, according to friends and family.
Ms. Snyder loved many things, and she loved the people in her life.
Friends and family said she gained an astonishing amount of devoted friends throughout her life.
They said her passing is a ripple felt by many and her infectious spirit will be dearly missed.
Friends and family said her memory will radiate within them a legacy of unconditional love, patience and generosity and she will live on in those who loved her, until they are all reunited in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Ms. Snyder is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Sliva of Salida and Janet (Bill) Preuss of Luverne, Minnesota; nephews, Michael Hall of Salida and Jeff (Angie) Hicks of Jennings, Louisiana; niece, Kim (Brian) Arends of Luverne; grandniece, Nikki (Anthony) Novak of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandnephews, Cooper and Tyler Arends of Luverne; and her best friends, “Puppet” of Oklahoma City and Amy of Salida.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. May 21, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Starpoint, P.O. Box 687, Salida, CO 81201
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
