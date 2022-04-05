Richard William “Dick” Knostman, 90, died March 16, 2022, at his home in Wickenburg, Arizona.
He was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Wamego, Kansas, to William Harry and Ruth Jane (Peck) Knostman.
He grew up in Wamego, spending his youth fishing, swimming, scouting and playing various sports.
He graduated from Wamego High School in 1949 and attended Kansas State College/University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1953.
Following graduation in 1953, Mr. Knostman married his college sweetheart, Suzanne O’Bryant.
They had three children and six grandchildren.
She died in 2006.
In 2007 he married Patricia Jones.
Mr. Knostman and his father were the first father and son to letter in basketball at Kansas State.
He received All-American basketball honors while at Kansas State and was selected to the National Basketball Coaches Association 1978 Silver Anniversary All-American Team.
He was a member of the Wamego High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Kansas State University Hall of Fame and the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
His jersey was retired and hangs in Bramlage Coliseum at Kansas State.
After a short time playing professional basketball for the Syracuse Nationals, Mr. Knostman spent two years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
He then attended the University of Utah, where he received a degree in geological engineering.
He worked for Anaconda Minerals Co. in various capacities as a mineral exploration geologist until his retirement in 1985.
His work was concentrated in the western United States, with temporary assignments in Alaska, Australia, Iran and Indonesia.
Upon retirement he and his wife Suzanne moved to Chaffee County, where he conducted a consulting business specializing in natural zeolites.
He enjoyed fly fishing and golfing.
Later he and wife Trish enjoyed camping, kayaking and fishing trips to Montana.
Mr. Knostman was preceded in death by his parents; wife Suzanne; sisters, Betty Doyle and Marjorie Schoengerdt; and brother, Harry Knostman.
Survivors include his wife Trish; sons, Rick (Sarah) and Chuck (Joni); daughter, Sarah (Steve); stepchildren, Jesse (Bari) and Abby (Chris); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were with The Neptune Society.
