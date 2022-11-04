Jay Moore died Oct. 18, 2022, from pneumonia.
He had been suffering from frontal-temporal lobe dementia for several years.
He was born in 1944 and was raised in the Chicago area.
Dr. Moore attended Lawrence University in Wisconsin, where he met his wife, Marilyn.
Before moving to Salida, the couple lived in Denver for many years, where he practiced geriatric medicine, and where they raised two girls, Anne and Sarah.
Dr. Moore loved the mountains, and he camped, climbed, hiked and backpacked for most of his life.
After retirement, he finished climbing all of Colorado’s fourteeners.
He became a certified beer judge and tasted and rated more than 4,000 beers on the RateBeer website.
Dr. Moore was a Salida city councilman for eight years representing Ward 3, and he later served on the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District and the Arkansas Basin Roundtable.
Survivors include his wife and daughters, Sarah (Gabe) of Salida and Anne (Arlo) of Austin, Texas.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
