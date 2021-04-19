Joan Elaine Atwood, 89, of Cañon City, died April 13, 2021, following a cancer diagnosis.
She was born Dec. 12, 1931, in Lamar, Colorado, to Malcolm and Viola (Blecha) Largent.
She was raised in Lamar and married James “Jim” L. Atwood August 17, 1949, in Clayton, New Mexico.
They were married for 60 years.
Children Judy, Jan, and Jim were born in Lamar.
In 1956, they moved from Lamar to Salida, Buena Vista, Climax, then Leadville while Jim worked at the Climax Molybdenum Mine.
Their fourth child Jon was born in Climax, and their fifth child Jean in Leadville.
In 1974, Mr. Atwood began working for the Mine Safety and Health Administration and the family moved to Lakewood.
There Mrs. Atwood worked for Jefferson County Public Schools as a cook in school cafeterias.
She enjoyed being around children, and her schedule allowed her to work while her youngest children were in school.
She later worked in daycare, with toddlers and coaching younger children to read.
In 1993, following retirement, the Atwoods moved to Cañon City where they lived the remainder of their lives.
Friends and family said wherever she lived, Mrs. Atwood created a happy and healthy home filled with love and joy, while hosting extended family and friends.
They said she took pride in keeping an immaculate and organized home and loved to feed the entire family as often as they could get together.
Mrs. Atwood spent much of her life preparing food for these get-togethers.
She enjoyed shopping regularly at garage sales and thrift stores.
She loved to read, clean, bake and organize.
She decorated her home for the seasons for the benefit of the younger kids and grandkids.
For 49 years, she hosted Christmas and Easter for her family and hosted monthly celebrations for whoever had a birthday each month.
Family and friends said every celebration was full of love, laughter and lots of great food.
After her husband died, she stayed in their home keeping it open to family, continuing these traditions so they always felt at home when they visited and continued to welcome friends and extended family.
Friends and family said she was always happy and taught her children to be independent, respectful and kind, to always show love and respect for each other and to focus on enjoying each other’s company when they were together.
They said her love for her family was apparent and spending time with her family was her greatest joy in life.
Mrs. Atwood attended Calvary Baptist Church in Cañon City, which friends and family said she considered her second family.
She was there when the doors were open, and hosted prayer and bible study groups in her home. She regularly visited friends who were in hospitals, care centers or their homes.
Friends and family said Mrs. Atwood loved the Lord and gave her family the gift of her testimony, to acknowledge and accept His enduring love for them.
They said she was loved by many for her positive outlook and giving spirit and her faithfulness to the Lord was at the heart of everything she did.
Mrs. Atwood was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings Donna Marie Wibright, Richard Largent, and Lowell Largent.
Survivors include her children Judy (Ron) Dobson of Salida; Jan (Danny) Bond of Wheatridge; Jim (Sheryl) Atwood of Buena Vista; Jon (Lynda) Atwood of Cañon City and Jean (James) Holzfaster of Englewood; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings Charles (Barb) Largent of Greeley, and Linda DeWolf of Littleton.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 22, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 1449 S. 9th St., Cañon City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1415 Elm Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212.
Arrangements were with Holt Funeral Home of Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.