Raymond Edward Smith Sr., 81, of Warsaw, Missouri, died March 17, 2021, in his home.
He was born April 22, 1939, in Salida to William and Marion (Wall) Smith.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1957.
Mr. Smith worked as a lumber salesman for Kopper’s Company.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared his passion with his family and many friends.
Friends and family said Mr. Smith was an honest and trusting man with a compassionate heart and would often help others in need through small acts, such as administering hearing tests to senior citizens.
He was a longtime member of the Republican Party and attended many conventions and meetings supporting his beliefs and his love of America.
He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, American Sportsman Club, Houston, Missouri, Lions Club and Warsaw Mennonite Church.
After his retirement, he enjoyed tracing his family roots, documenting more than 7,800 relations in the Smith, Cutchens, Wall, Gibson, Forgey and Walker family tree.
In his later years, Mr. Smith lived in Warsaw, where he could often be found fishing from his dock or taking his dog for golf cart rides.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Smith; his parents; sisters Donnas and Kathy; daughter Katrine; and his dog.
Survivors include twin brothers Fred and Bill; sisters Mary and Leitha; children Jim, Janeen, Charley and Ray Jr.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Smith and his dog’s ashes will be placed with his daughter Katrine at 11 a.m. June 11, 2022, in Fairview Cemetery in Salida. Per his wishes, no services will be held, but his surviving children will attend, and all family and friends are invited to the gravesite.
Arrangements were with Alexander-May Funeral Home in Warsaw.
