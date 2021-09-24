Robert Lee Chamberlain, 88, of Salida died Sept. 14, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Montrose to Roy and Lena Chamberlain.
He grew up in Paonia and attended university in Gunnison and then at Colorado State University-Fort Collins, where he received a degree in mechanical engineering.
He married Deane Middlebrooks in April 1958.
In his early career, Mr. Chamberlain worked in California as an engineer for rocket engines on the Mercury program, the first human spaceflight program of the United States.
After several jobs in aerospace, the Chamberlains returned to Colorado and lived in Littleton, where they raised their two children.
After retirement, the couple moved to Salida.
Friends and family said they were happy residents of this outdoors community in the “Heart of the Rockies.”
In Salida, Mr. Chamberlain enjoyed fishing and was a member of Trout Unlimited, while his wife was part of the artist community.
He started to learn square dancing with the Monarch Mavericks in his 80s.
Mr. Chamberlain valued volunteering with Farm-to-Table and the Bus Stop Boutique, a nonprofit for Sunset Home.
He was a car enthusiast throughout his life.
In his younger years he drove his MG convertible all over Colorado and beyond.
When he became a parent, he exchanged his British sports car for a more practical car to fit his growing family.
Mr. Chamberlain enjoyed attending car races and in his later life he regularly tuned in on IndyCar Series events on his TV.
Survivors include his son, David Chamberlain; daughter, Deanne (Jurgen) Sander; brother Charles (Marsha); nieces and nephews.
A family memorial was held Sept. 18, 2021.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
