Kevin W. Everson

Kevin Wright Everson, 42, of Salida died Feb. 20, 2023.
He was born Dec. 31, 1980, in Denver to Glenn and Marcia Everson.
He grew up in Littleton. After high school, he was part of the Lakewood Police Explorer program and worked as a security guard.
Following a few years as a security guard, Mr. Everson went to Denver Automotive & Diesel College, where he received his automotive technician certification.
While he enjoyed being under the hood of cars and worked in an automotive repair shop for a couple of years, Mr. Everson fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a law enforcement officer when he joined the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in 2006.
While with the sheriff’s office, he founded the Chaffee County Sheriff Explorer Program.
Mr. Everson was with the sheriff’s office for eight years and moved to the Salida Police Department in 2014.
In March 2015, he and his then-wife, Erica, welcomed their son, Everett.
Family and friends said there was nothing he loved more than being Everett’s dad. Together, they enjoyed going to Bandimere Speedway to watch car races, building Legos, flying their drone, riding ATVs and watching movies.
Following his time with the Salida Police Department, Mr. Everson went back to the automotive industry, joining the team at Faricy Boys dealership in Salida.
His family said he had the magnetic personality to make friends anywhere he went and a witty sense of humor that would cause even strangers to double over in laughter.
They said that, as a law enforcement officer and personally, he had a commitment to doing what was right and serving those in need, and his “heart was two sizes too big.”
Survivors include his son; fiancée, Inez; parents; brother, Perry (Beth); sister, Laura (Nathan); niece, Sophia; nephews, Brandon and Michael (Isma); and many friends, including Ken and Eileen Brown.
His memorial service will be at 1 p.m. May 11, 2023, at Grace Church, 1320 D St., Salida.
Arrangements were with Stork-Bullock Mortuary in Denver.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.sbmortuary.com/obituary/Kevin-Everson.
